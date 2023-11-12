Home Sport

India post mammoth 410 for 4 against Netherlands in World Cup 

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) shared the wickets.

Published: 12th November 2023 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Iyer raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands in Bengaluru. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four against the Netherlands in their final league match of the World Cup here on Sunday.

Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) shared the wickets.

Brief Score: India: 410 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 128 not out, KL Rahul 102; Bas de Leede 2/82).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC World Cup India Netherlands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp