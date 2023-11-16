Home Sport

Jamaica sprint queen Thompson-Herah splits with coach over high fees

Thompson-Herah, 31, is the second-fastest woman in history over 100 metres after clocking a time of 10.54sec in Eugene in the US state of Oregon in 2021.

Published: 16th November 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah. (Photoi | Twitter, @FastElaine)

By AFP

KINGSTON, JAMAICA: Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah has split with her coach, eight months before she attempts to defend her sprint titles at the 2024 Paris Games, her agent said Wednesday.

Thompson-Herah has parted company with Shanikie Osbourne after refusing to pay what she described as "extremely excessive" terms sought by her coach.

"The package proposed by (Osbourne)...was extremely excessive and without any flexibility to negotiate by the other party," Thompson-Herah's management team said.

"Collectively, we had no choice but to seek the services of another coach.

"With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, fast approaching, Mrs Thompson-Herah is fully focused on her preparations for the season and the defense of her Olympic titles."

Thompson-Herah, 31, is the second-fastest woman in history over 100 metres after clocking a time of 10.54sec in Eugene in the US state of Oregon in 2021. Only the late 1988 Olympic champion Florence Griffith-Joyner has run faster.

Thompson-Herah has dominated women's sprinting for much of the past decade -- she won the 100m-200m double at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, as well as the 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo.

However injuries hampered her 2023 season and she failed to claim an individual spot for the Jamaica team at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic gold Elaine Thompson-Herah 2024 Paris Games split Shanikie Osbourne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp