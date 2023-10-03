Story of toil and disappointment: Sprinter Amlan reflects after finishing sixth at Asian Games

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

HANGZHOU: To witness athletes pour out their emotions, pay a visit to the nearest mixed zone. Inside the bowels of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday night, Amlan Borgohain, India's 200m national record-holder, is almost out of breath. But he wants to get something off his chest.

Ten minutes earlier, the Assam sprinter clocked a below-average 20.98 seconds (well off his best of 20.52) to finish sixth in the final. After dragging himself off the Mondo track, he first asks the social media trolls to spread support.

"People in India will say you ran 20.98 but... nobody will know how much hard work goes into this. I just want to say to those people, 'I can beat them anytime, anywhere. Just work hard and don't concentrate on me. I want this medal more than anyone. Just give support, not hate."

As he reflects on his performance, Amlan is aware that this was not his best. "20.98 is not expected but it's the final result. It's what it is, I cannot deny it."

"I'm lucky enough that the federation put my name in (he wasn't initially picked for the Asian Games). If you are not qualified, you are not... federation saw some talent in me but I was disappointed (them). I should accept the fact and move on," he added.

The 25-year-old, one of the fastest Indian men in history, also spoke about his mother's continuing health situation. "She won't be happy with the performance... She's a dialysis patient. It (treatment) is ongoing. Need money for the transplant, right? Sport is the only way to earn money for me. It is what it is. It's hard to take care of treatment but we are managing it and somehow I'm supporting my sport also. You can't rely on other people."

