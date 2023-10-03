Home Sport

Story of toil and disappointment: Sprinter Amlan reflects after finishing sixth at Asian Games

Amlan Borgohain is India's 200m national record-holder.

Published: 03rd October 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sprinter Amlan Borgohain

Sprinter Amlan Borgohain (Photo | SAI Media)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

HANGZHOU: To witness athletes pour out their emotions, pay a visit to the nearest mixed zone. Inside the bowels of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday night, Amlan Borgohain, India's 200m national record-holder, is almost out of breath. But he wants to get something off his chest.

Ten minutes earlier, the Assam sprinter clocked a below-average 20.98 seconds (well off his best of 20.52) to finish sixth in the final. After dragging himself off the Mondo track, he first asks the social media trolls to spread support.

"People in India will say you ran 20.98 but... nobody will know how much hard work goes into this. I just want to say to those people, 'I can beat them anytime, anywhere. Just work hard and don't concentrate on me. I want this medal more than anyone. Just give support, not hate."

As he reflects on his performance, Amlan is aware that this was not his best. "20.98 is not expected but it's the final result. It's what it is, I cannot deny it."

"I'm lucky enough that the federation put my name in (he wasn't initially picked for the Asian Games). If you are not qualified, you are not... federation saw some talent in me but I was disappointed (them). I should accept the fact and move on," he added.

The 25-year-old, one of the fastest Indian men in history, also spoke about his mother's continuing health situation. "She won't be happy with the performance... She's a dialysis patient. It (treatment) is ongoing. Need money for the transplant, right? Sport is the only way to earn money for me. It is what it is. It's hard to take care of treatment but we are managing it and somehow I'm supporting my sport also. You can't rely on other people." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp