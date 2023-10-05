Asian Games: Indian connect in Malaysia's men's kabaddi team 

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

HANGZHOU: The next time you watch Malaysia's men's kabaddi team at the Asian Games, don't be surprised if you hear a smattering of Tamil. That's because as many as 10 players in the team are Tamil Malaysians. "We have 10 Malay Tamilians in the side," team manager Padmanathan Engaittraman told this daily. "They were all born in Malaysia, all of them are either 3rd or the 4th generation."

In fact, kabaddi, according to Engaittraman, travelled to Malaysia from the South of India. "The people who came to Malaysia as workers during British rule brought kabaddi with them," he said. "They used to play kabaddi in remote areas. After their work, as a sport, kabaddi was there. They used to call it sadugudu."

While that was for recreation, Malaysia began taking an interest in kabaddi around the turn of the millenium. They now consider it a 'medal tally sport'. "We started kabaddi in 2000. It's now grown so much that we consider it a medal tally sport'. We started with a grassroots programme in schools at the U-12 level. We now have the sport being played in universities and clubs."

As to why it's hugely popular among the Malay Tamilians, Engaittraman, who himself has his roots in south India, said: "When they study in Tamil schools, they give importance to traditional games like silambam and kabaddi. One day a week, you have to pick between silambam, kabaddi and other traditional games. Kabaddi is already at the Asian Games so there's a propensity to pick kabaddi."

Training in Pondicherry

As a tune up to the Games in Hangzhou, most of the men's side even had two separate training camps, one in Hyderabad before signing off the 60-day trip with another camp in Pondicherry. "We came to India for a two month training camp before the Asian Games," he said. "In Pondicherry, the chief minister, N Rangaswamy, had supported us. We stayed in the government guest house and got the chance to play against teams from the Sports Authority of India as well as local sides. Our national coach was also there."

