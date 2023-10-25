Home Sport

Andhra Pradesh excels in badminton at 37th National Games

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dandu Pooja from Chittoor and Gouse Shaik from Nellore scripted history as they won the State’s first gold medal during the 37th National Games Badminton Mixed Doubles match conducted at Panaji in Goa. The duo defeated their opponents, Navaneeth Bokka and K Maneesha from Telangana, with a commanding score of 21-8, 21-17.

In the semi-finals, they triumphed over 2nd seed Delhi players, Kanika Kanwal and Nithin Kumar, with a score of 21-15, 21-18. In another match, the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Badminton team showcased their mettle by securing a bronze medal.

The team, comprising Navya Kanderi from Chittoor, T Surya Charishma, Donepudi Rashmitha, L Mamikya and Parasa Sonika Sai from Krishna, Chukka Sai Uttejitha Rao from Visakhapatnam, Akanksha Matte from Prakasam, D Sravanthi and D Deepika from Guntur, won the match against the team from West Bengal with a score of 5-0.

Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA) president Mukkala Dwarakanth congratulated the winners. APBA also lauded principal Secretary of Sports PS Pradyumna, managing director of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) HM Dhanachandra, along with their staff, for supporting the players.

