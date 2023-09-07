IOC to not discuss on LA28 programme in upcoming EB  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to not discuss one of the main agendas listed for the Executive Board meeting on Friday.

In a statement, the IOC said, "the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) will hold a remote meeting on Friday 8 September from Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. It will serve to prepare the agenda for the 141st IOC Session in October in Mumbai, India."

However, another agenda that would have decided on including additional sports, reportedly the inclusion of cricket, at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has been dropped.

"One of the agenda items originally planned for the IOC EB was a report by the IOC Olympic Programme Commission on the sports programme for the Olympic Games LA28. Due to ongoing discussions between the IOC and the Organising Committee, the Olympic Programme Commission has not yet had the opportunity to hold its meeting to prepare its final recommendation for the IOC EB. As a consequence, the sports programme for the Olympic Games LA28 will be discussed during a later IOC EB meeting, to take place at a date to be decided."

