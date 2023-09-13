Home Sport

Chinese athletes must 'improve political awareness' at Asian Games

Published: 13th September 2023 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

The Asian Games 2023, shifted from 2022 to 2023 due to COVID-19, will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chinese athletes must "improve their political awareness" and "be good hosts" when the Asian Games start next week in Hangzhou, the country's top sports official has said.

The Games open on September 23 after a year's delay because of Covid and the hosts will expect to hoover up the medals, having topped the table at every edition of the competition since 1982.

For China's ruling Communist Party it is an opportunity to showcase the country's sporting, organisational and technological prowess, having been largely closed off during the pandemic.

The home nation will have 886 athletes in action, among them 36 Olympic champions.

"All delegation members must improve their political awareness and firmly remember the great causes of the nation," General Administration of Sport director Gao Zhidan told athletes in Beijing on Tuesday.

Gao urged them to display "good spirit and sporting ethics" and "win glory for the country", according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

"Be good hosts, conduct extensive friendly exchanges and demonstrate our country's good image of reform and opening up, economic development, and social progress to Asian and international communities," Gao said.

A Games-record 12,500 athletes -- more than the Olympics -- from 45 countries and regions are set to compete this year.

Teams from Asia and the Middle East will battle for medals across 40 sports from athletics and swimming to eSports and breakdancing.

