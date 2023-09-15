Focused Manpreet ready for Asian Games challenge

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a time when Manpreet Singh was still considered as a young tyro at the heart of India’s midfield. These days, he’s the elder statesman, the oil that keeps the engine going. In an interview with this daily ahead of the Asian Games, he looks at the way he has evolved over the last decade, his place in the side and playing under new coach, Craig Fulton.

Excerpts:

On the last few months and the lead up to the Asiad

It has been a month since winning the Asian Champions Trophy. But now that we are all back in the camp (at Bengaluru), our mindset is very different. Our main focus is Asian Games and that will be very different when compared to the ACT as every team will be looking to qualify for Paris. We need to change our mindset accordingly.

On his mindset

To be honest, I have seen a lot of ups and downs. I have been part of this team since 2011. We won the Asian Games in 2014 and won bronze in 2018. As a group of senior players, we talked about the hurdles we went through in the Asian Games with other players from the team. To make them aware of what could be the environment at the Asian Games, or what could potentially distract us. (We discuss this) to make them ready for the challenge...

On the message he says to the youngsters

We have talked about not being under a lot of pressure. Players need to be in their zone while focusing on their basics and game plan. There are going to be things that could distract a player. There will be many athletes from other sports in the village, but you need to keep that aside and keep focusing on the target. Sometimes you will have to play against the lower-ranked teams, other times you might have to play against the best teams as well. In these situations, we need to keep ourselves ready.

Coming to the skills aspect, going from Graham Reid to Fulton...

It has not been that difficult. Everyone knows that Indian players have skills. Now, it’s about utilizing them. We were good at attack, counter-attack, and penalty corners before, and we are focusing on the same areas under Craig as well. Craig also wants us to play like a team and not like individuals. He also believes in the ‘defend to win’ approach. It shouldn’t happen that we are scoring a goal and conceding one at the same time. If we defend well, then only we can go ahead with the attack. He is friendly with the players as well. You can openly discuss your thoughts with him whether it’s game-related or off the field.

On how he interprets his role under Fulton

It’s not that difficult for me whether I play defender or in midfield. I am always ready to play where my coach wants me to play and I will give my 100%. I enjoy every position I play. Hockey is my passion so, I don’t focus on these positions when I am on the ground. I try to fulfill whatever role is assigned to me at the given time. Before Craig came in when we were playing the Pro-League matches in Rourkela, I was playing as a defender. Once he started, he asked to join midfield and join the attack to feed the balls. Because I have been playing as a midfielder for the longest time, he must have thought that I was fit for the role. Both of them told me to feed balls. Every player has their own pattern of playing and neither one tried to change anything about my style. They suggested I should add a few aspects to my game. Like me, Hardik and Vivek are in the defensive midfield, so we have a pretty good understanding amongst themselves. If one is going into attack mode, others should move to defense. Both coaches wanted us to play with freedom. Even when we are attacking or defending, we should play like a team.

On whether he misses captaincy

Not really. Harman (Harmanpreet Singh) is really doing well. Being a captain or not doesn’t really matter to me because I always want to give my best to the team. Hockey is a team game, so along with Harman, everyone needs to take responsibility. I am happy where I am at and I will give my best to the team.

India at Games

Sept 24, Sunday:

India vs Uzbekistan

Sept 26, Tuesday:

India vs Singapore

Sept 28, Thursday:

India vs Japan

Sept 30, Saturday:

India vs Pakistan

Oct 2, Monday:

India vs Bangladesh

(With inputs from Kalyani Mangale)

