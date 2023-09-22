Home Sport

Indian men's volleyball team enters quarterfinals of Asian Games

India will face either Japan or Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Published: 22nd September 2023

Asian Games

A staff member cleans an Asian Games sign ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: The Indian men's volleyball team continued its impressive run, advancing to the quarterfinals with a clinical 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Following their stunning win over South Korea, India on Friday notched up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs.

India lagged 6-10 early on but Erin Varghese helped the side to reduce the gap to 11-13.

After lagging for the most part, India finally drew parity at 21-21 before Varghese and Ashwal Rai won the final two points to give India the lead.

India led 3-0 initially in the second set but Chinese Taipei managed to level the scores at 17-17. However, India moved ahead in the final moments with consecutive points to close the issue 25-22.

India made a positive start in the decider, leading 10-4 at one stage. Chinese Taipei managed to narrow it down to 10-12 before drawing level at 14-14.

India, however, moved ahead to 21-18 before sealing it comfortably 25-21.

