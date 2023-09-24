Home Sport

Asian Games: Ganapathy-Varun finish 2nd in men's skiff event

The sailing events will conclude on September 27 with medal/knockout races. 

Published: 24th September 2023

A staff member cleans an Asian Games sign ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HANGZHOU: The Indian sailing contingent continued to deliver some solid performances on day six of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, keeping the country's hopes for qualification to knockout/medal races alive. 

In the men's skiff competition, the pair of KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar ended the day with 34 race points in 10 races. This includes top spot finishes in races seven and nine with one race point each. 

In the women's skiff event, the Indian pair of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma is in fourth place out of six with 32 race points in ten races. This includes a top-spot finish in the seventh race with a race point. 

In the men's windsurfer event, India's Eabad Ali finished the day in fourth spot out of six with 43 race points in 10 races. This includes a second-place finish in the sixth race with two race points. 

