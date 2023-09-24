Mission Olympics for Lovlina & Co in China

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian boxers have had encouraging results in recent times and enter the Asiad with high spirits. Nikhat Zareen has been an unstoppable force in the last twenty four months or so. Lovlina Borgohain has been among winners as well. The men's team have also been on the up with youngsters like Nishant Dev showing plenty of promise. Deepak Bhoria, picked over the more-experienced Amit Panghal (2018 Asiad gold winner), also has a point to prove. Veteran Shiva Thapa also has all the tools to prosper. But Asiad is going to be hard as it gets with the region boasting many talented boxers. Given that there are a total of 34 Olympic quotas up for grabs, the Indians could be tested thoroughly. The fact that Nikhat will be facing Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the very first round says a lot about the competition. The two had locked horns during the IBA World Championships final in New Delhi and it was a real slugfest then. Both had given it all before Nikhat prevailed. The women's event, barring two categories (66kg and 75kg) will have four quotas on offer. India had won just two medals in the previous edition. It could be a different story this time.