Played in China

When Rick Burton was the chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee around the time the 2008 Summer Games rolled around, the body’s sponsors were thrilled that China was hosting the biggest sporting event.While China had already hosted some big ticket-events in a mainstream standalone sport (World Badminton Championships; Beijing, in 1987) or a continental multi-discipline event (Asian Games; Beijing, 1990), the Olympics officially marked their entry into big-time sport.

While their athletes had firmly established their presence as serial medal-winners in the 1990s, hosting the Olympics is a different challenge. That’s why when Ning Li (six-times gymnastics medallist at the Los Angeles Games in 1984) lit the cauldron in Beijing, USOC’s principal sponsors were delighted. Officially, it didn’t just mark the beginning of the 2008 Olympics. “They (our sponsors) knew China saw the Games as a coming out party for doing business and welcomed the chance to associate with China and the Olympics,” Burton, who’s now a professor in sports management at Syracuse University, tells this daily.

If 2008 was China’s coming out party, the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games is set to be a reminder — not that anybody needed one — of the country’s pedigree when it comes to hosting blue riband competitions.

In the last 15 years alone, they have hosted World Championships in Aquatics (2011; Shanghai), Artistic Gymnastics (2014; Nanning) and Athletics (2015; Beijing), two Olympics (2008; Beijing and 2022; Beijing — Winter Games) apart from one Asian Games (2010; Guangzhou). No other country can boast of such an impressive array of elite events spread across the country in such a short period of time. So, it begs the question. Why does China keep hosting events? And why are they so good at it?

Here’s Burton. “Most nations desire to be viewed by their ‘peers’ as good or excellent,” he says. “It may be for economic reasons, tourism, human rights or sports. In fact, many countries will begrudgingly admit that having their athletes win medals at Summer or Winter Olympics is a reflection on their way of life. So, too, is the perception associated with hosting mega (or global) sporting events. It makes a country look ‘active’ in front of peers or perceived enemies.”

That this is set to be China’s biggest sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic (it’s comfortably bigger than the 2022 Winter Olympics in terms of athlete representation) supports Burton’s argument. While the Winter Games was held amid a cloud of Covid and intrigue, the message this Asiad is forward-looking. “Heart to heart @ future.” The other advantage that China has, according to Burton is ‘... one important thing to remember is that major sporting events are state/government funded. Other countries may not have that financial capacity or sport in that country is largely privatised (the US, for example). In the case of the Olympics, cities must bid and then underwrite the costs. In China or Russia, those costs have traditionally been underwritten by the government.”

Countries have forever tapped into the invisible benefits of hosting sporting events. But no country has done it to the extent that China has in the 21st century. Simon Chadwick, a professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy at SKEMA Business School, like Burton, spoke about how China used the 2008 Olympics as a sort of brand relaunch for the country.

“Post-communist, pre-pandemic China was routinely deploying sport as a multi-faceted policy instrument,” he tells this daily. “The 2008 Summer Olympics were essentially a brand re-launch; the 2022 winter Games were intended as a projection of power. Between times, the country’s football plans were about attaining global legitimacy, and the Beijing government’s announcement that China would become the world’s biggest domestic sport economy by 2025.

“China was arguably the nation that prompted the notion of sport’s geopolitical economy — multiple motives and multiple outcomes were driving its engagement with sport. Sure, image and reputational benefits were part of the equation; indeed, a reappraisal of the 2008 Olympics might result in the mega-event being labelled as an episode of sports propaganda. However, those who excessively and simplistically use this term somehow tend to forget how the British used sport during colonial times, or how bread and circuses were as feature of the Roman empire.”

Since 2020, though, China may have lost some of this appetite to host global or big-ticket continental meets. The next three weeks or so could decide whether the country finds its second wind. Chadwick explains. “Five years ago, China was the industry leader in the way it deployed sports events as an instrument of geopolitical economy. However, since then it has lost this position to the Gulf nations... perhaps the upcoming Asian Games is a chance to refocus and relaunch its hosting strategy.”

When China rebranded itself as a sporting superpower in terms of infrastructure where the only two currencies were spectacle and grandeur, Burton’s ringside view allowed him to make one observation. “I sensed that China was signalling to the West that it was ready to be seen as a major sporting power. It wanted that recognition. The Opening Ceremony (2008) with a massive number of Chinese drummers, rhythmically pounding in unison suggested the presence of a modern dynasty not just in sports but within the trillion-dollar global economy. “I may not have stopped to think about whether China would host more major sporting events (including the 2022 Winter Games) but looking back across the last 15 years, I’m not surprised.”Will Hangzhou bookend 15 years of spectacle or will it kickstart a second coming? The coming years will answer this question.

And why are they so good at it? Here's Burton. "Most nations desire to be viewed by their 'peers' as good or excellent," he says. "It may be for economic reasons, tourism, human rights or sports. In fact, many countries will begrudgingly admit that having their athletes win medals at Summer or Winter Olympics is a reflection on their way of life. So, too, is the perception associated with hosting mega (or global) sporting events. It makes a country look 'active' in front of peers or perceived enemies." That this is set to be China's biggest sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic (it's comfortably bigger than the 2022 Winter Olympics in terms of athlete representation) supports Burton's argument. 