Home Sport

Ukraine says will boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams

European football's governing body barred all Russian teams from competitions last year in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Published: 27th September 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 play-off round draw. Image used for representation. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian football teams will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides, their federation said on Wednesday in response to UEFA re-admitting Russia's youth team to international competition.

"The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

It also called on other UEFA members to boycott matches against Russian teams.

European football's governing body swiftly barred all Russian teams from competitions last year in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine but eased the ban by readmitting Russia's national under-17 team on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian Association of Football strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions," the UAF said in a statement late Tuesday.

"The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

Announcing the decision, UEFA argued that a "generation of minors" was being deprived of the right to compete and that children should not be punished for the actions of adults.

However, it said Russian teams would not be able to play on Russian territory, and that the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would be barred.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for blanket bans on Russia from international sporting events and has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia UEFA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp