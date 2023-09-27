Ukraine says will boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian football teams will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides, their federation said on Wednesday in response to UEFA re-admitting Russia's youth team to international competition.

"The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

It also called on other UEFA members to boycott matches against Russian teams.

European football's governing body swiftly barred all Russian teams from competitions last year in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine but eased the ban by readmitting Russia's national under-17 team on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian Association of Football strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions," the UAF said in a statement late Tuesday.

"The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said.

Announcing the decision, UEFA argued that a "generation of minors" was being deprived of the right to compete and that children should not be punished for the actions of adults.

However, it said Russian teams would not be able to play on Russian territory, and that the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would be barred.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for blanket bans on Russia from international sporting events and has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.

KYIV: Ukrainian football teams will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides, their federation said on Wednesday in response to UEFA re-admitting Russia's youth team to international competition. "The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said. It also called on other UEFA members to boycott matches against Russian teams.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); European football's governing body swiftly barred all Russian teams from competitions last year in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine but eased the ban by readmitting Russia's national under-17 team on Tuesday. "The Ukrainian Association of Football strongly condemns the decision by UEFA to return U-17 teams from Russia to international competitions," the UAF said in a statement late Tuesday. "The UAF confirms that it will not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams," it said. Announcing the decision, UEFA argued that a "generation of minors" was being deprived of the right to compete and that children should not be punished for the actions of adults. However, it said Russian teams would not be able to play on Russian territory, and that the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would be barred. Ukraine has repeatedly called for blanket bans on Russia from international sporting events and has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.