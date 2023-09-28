Home Sport

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi bags silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event

The Indian found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start.

Published: 28th September 2023

Naorem Roshibina Devi

India's Naorem Roshibina Devi reacts after her fight against China's Xiaowei Wu in the finals of the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games. (PTI)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: India's Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the women's 60kg wushu sanda final at the Asian Games, here on Thursday.

Wu was declared winners by the judges after two rounds.

Trying to get her opponent off the mat, the local favourite had an aggressive first round and began with a splendid takedown of Roshibina.

The Manipuri athlete tried to bounce back and got her hold of Wu's leg to push her out to the edges but was unsuccessful as round one belonged to the Chinese who had a 1-0 lead.

A watchful Wu sealed the issue with an attack on Roshibina Devi's torso in the second round.

Roshibina had won a bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta.

