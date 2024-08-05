Women's T20 WC: ICC 'closely monitoring' political turmoil in Bangladesh

CHENNAI: With Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning following the ongoing turmoil in the country and fleeing the nation on Monday, there are questions over the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played there in October.

Bangladesh is in the middle of a political crisis with students and people taking to the streets protesting against the government over a controversial job quota scheme. The scheme provided 30 percent reservations in civil services to families of veterans of the 1971 independence war. Students took to the streets last month, protesting against the scheme and the situation got worse with more than a hundred people reportedly killed in the weeks since.

According to reports, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said that an interim government is taking over the responsibilities after the PM resigned. With uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country and the government, questions arise whether the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in Dhaka and Sylhet from October 3-20, will go ahead as planned.

The International Cricket Council, however, has not taken any decision yet and is closely monitoring the situation. "The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants," an ICC spokesperson told this daily.

The issue was even discussed at length during the ICC Annual General Meeting that happened in Sri Lanka last month. The last women's game to be played in Bangladesh was when Australia toured the country in April and beat Bangladesh 3-0 in both ODIs and T20Is series. The upcoming World Cup will see ten teams compete for the trophy in two groups. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are in Group A while England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland and hosts Bangladesh are in the other group.