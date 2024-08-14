Star-studded start for Indian domestic season

CHENNAI: As many as eight players who were a part of the Indian playing XI in the final Test against England in Dharamsala in March this year will be in action during the first round of the Duleep Trophy matches that begin on September 5. The three players who are not included, apart from Virat Kohli, are Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah as the BCCI announced the squads on Wednesday.

India No. 3 Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer will captain four teams, with senior bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh also named in the squads. The tournament will also mark the return of Rishabh Pant in red-ball cricket. Pant, who made a comeback in the shortest format after a life-threatening car accident, was a part of the title-winning Indian T20I team in the World Cup. And now, his road back to the Indian Test team will begin in the upcoming tournament.

The other big name to miss is Mohammed Shami, who is still in rehab after undergoing surgery. Earlier, it was understood that Shami is expected to be fit in time for the New Zealand Test series in October. However, it should not come as a surprise should the selectors and the medical team decide not to rush his comeback as he will be crucial for India's plan in the five-match Test series in Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, who too is making a comeback after injuring himself in South Africa early this year, will be looking to make a mark in the Duleep Trophy and so will the other fast bowlers like Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaveerapa, Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana and Umran Malik. India will be looking to carry a handful of pacers Down Under as they will need a larger pool to pick from during a long Test series. They might also have an eye on Nitish Kumar Reddy, the fast bowling all-rounder whose inclusion in the first round matches is subject to fitness.