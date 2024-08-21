After silver at Olympics, Neeraj Chopra takes field in Lausanne in bid for Diamond League title

LAUSANNE: Two weeks after winning his historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Indian ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume action at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday, seeking to reclaim the DL trophy at the season-ending finale next month.

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 with an 89.45m throw, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

The 26-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian on Saturday confirmed his participation at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, leaving a decision on a possible surgery after the end of the season.

Chopra was the Diamond League champion in 2022 and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the winner-takes-all DL final in Eugene, USA, last year.

This season's DL finals will be held in Brussels on September 14. He needs to finish in the top six of the Diamond League meetings series standings to qualify for the season finale. There is another DL meeting in Zurich on September 5 which has the men's javelin throw event in its roster. He is currently in the fourth spot with the seven points he has garnered after finishing second behind Vadlejch in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

After a busy couple of days after the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra started training in Switzerland and is determined to finish the season on a high despite being restricted by the injury.

"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury and I took extra care of that. I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctor in my free time," he had said last week.