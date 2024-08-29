Tendulkar welcomes Maharashtra govt's decision to erect Achrekar's statue at Shivaji Park

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to install a statue of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park.

The state's urban development department had on Wednesday approved the proposal for a six-foot statue of Achrekar near Gate No.5 of the Shivaji Park. It was at Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen.

"Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

"His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government's decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi," Tendulkar added.