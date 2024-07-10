Dravid refuses to take additional bonus of Rs 2.5 crore after T20 World Cup triumph

NEW DELHI: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has refused to take the additional bonus amount of Rs 2.5 crore offered to him by the BCCI following the recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

Dravid was offered the bonus amount following the national team's success but he was happy to settle for the due amount of Rs 2.5 crore similar to other coaching staff.

The BCCI wanted to repay Dravid for guiding India to the trophy in Barbados by hiking his reward to Rs 5 crore, which is at par with the players. But the 51-year-old was happy with an equal pay check as other coaching staff.

It was more of a goodwill gesture than any official call as Dravid's tenure as India coach had originally ended after last year's 50-over World Cup at home.