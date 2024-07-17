Hurdles of life: Jyothi Yarraji ready to put end to her mother's enormous struggles

NEW DELHI: When Jyothi Yarraji leaps past each hurdle in her bid to reach the finish line, it feels like she is trying to put behind all the struggles that her mother Kumari underwent while working in double shifts as a domestic help and a cleaner at a local hospital in Visakhapatnam.

It is her gutsy mother's positive mindset while struggling for sustenance that Yarraji would like to carry when she gets on the starting blocks of her 100m hurdles heats during the Paris Olympics.

Yarraji will become the first Indian to compete in the Olympics 100m hurdles as she made it to the Paris Games through the world ranking quota.

"In the past, I did too much thinking, too much worried because of my family, my personal life and my background but I learnt a lot,' Yarraji said at a virtual media interaction facilitated by Reliance Foundation.

"My situation is really bad sometimes. My mom always told me to just keep going forward because we can't stop the present, past and the future. She told me 'You work for yourself, whatever the result it will come we will take it'. My mom will never tell me before a competition to win a medal, to win a gold. She will tell me to go and be healthy and be self-satisfied with whatever I am doing. That is why I always go forward with a positive mindset," she said.