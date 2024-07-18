Central Paris locks down for Olympics as athletes arrive

PARIS: French security forces began locking down large parts of central Paris on Thursday ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week on the river Seine.

The opening parade along six kilometres of the river led to the closure of riverside central districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Anyone wanting to enter the highest-security "grey zone" along both banks of the Seine, such as residents or tourists with hotel reservations in the area, will need a security pass in the form of a QR code.

With the opening ceremony just eight days away, the City of Light is transforming ahead of the Games when around 10 million spectators are expected.