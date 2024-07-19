Former IOC vice-president Kevan Gosper dies

SYDNEY: Former Olympic powerbroker Kevan Gosper, one of Australia's top sports administrators, has died aged 90, the Australian Olympic Committee said Friday.

Gosper, who served two stints as International Olympic Committee vice-president and was twice elected to its executive board, passed away after a short illness.

"Kevan was one of the true giants of the Olympic movement, not just in Australia but globally," said Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman.

"His loss will be felt enormously by so many of his friends who are gathering in Paris for the Olympic Games.