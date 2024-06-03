Bajrang's provincial suspension lifted, free to train and compete

CHENNAI: In a fresh twist, Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension for allegedly refusing to submit a urine sample during the Olympic wrestling trials organised by the now-defunct ad hoc committee was revoked by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. What seems intriguing is that the NADA is yet to serve formal Notice of Charge. In an order dated 31/05/2024, the ADDP has asked NADA to revoke the provisional suspension until formal Notice is issued.

The hearing panel further explained that “without going into the merit of the submission/explanations/justifications given by the athlete for refusing to give sample and the counter submissions of the counsel appearing for NADA, the provisional suspension of the athlete is revoked till NADA decides to issue Notice of Charge formally charging the athlete for violation of Anti-Doping Rules, 2021.”

The order further said that if “the NADA decided to issue Notice of Charge to the athlete, then the matter be expeditiously listed before the hearing panel for final hearing.” It needs to be seen what NADA does next. Vidushpat Singhania, sports lawyer representing Bajrang, said that the wrestler is now free to train and compete in competitions. “We also hope that after seeing the explanation given during the hearing and the order, the NADA shall not press notice of charge,” said Singhania.