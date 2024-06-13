Sports minister Mandaviya visits IOA office at Olympic Bhawan

CHENNAI: In a rare and interesting move, the newly-appointed sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Olympic Bhawan and met Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and other officials. He was accompanied by minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse.

Interestingly, the new sports minister had an hour-long meeting that was attended by sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and also Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general Sandip Pradhan. "I visited the IOA officials for the first time where they briefed me about India's preparation for the Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support," Mandaviya said.

Besides Olympic preparation, the discussions veered around welfare schemes for past Olympians and also spreading of the Olympic movement in the grassroots. Usha was happy that the sports minister had visited the IOA Bhawan.

"The Sports Minister today visited IOA along with the Minister of State for Sports and I am so happy that they wanted to know about IOA and about Paris preparations. We will be in contact every week and I hope that this is good for our Olympic athletes," she said.