Euro 2024: Ukraine back on track after comeback win over Slovakia

DUESSELDORF: It's all about resilience for Ukraine at the European Championship, whether on the field or trying to inspire those at home in wartime.

After being blown out by Romania 3-0 in its first match, Ukraine conceded the opening goal to Slovakia on Friday but fought back for a much-needed 2-1 win, prompting emotional scenes with their fans afterward.

“Our mental strength was shown to the best of our ability on the pitch,” midfielder Mykola Shaparenko said through a translator after scoring one goal and setting up another.

Ukraine's first comeback win in the Euros in 12 years was also their third comeback win in four competitive games this year. More importantly, the Ukrainians remained in contention for the last 16 after substitute Roman Yaremchuk's goal sealed the win.

Showing that Ukraine can fight, overcome obstacles and win “is exactly what Ukraine’s National Football Team is doing today,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media after the game.

After two 2-1 comeback wins in the playoffs in March to reach Euro 2024, Ukraine result against Slovakia by the same score has revived the team's campaign. The next aim is reaching the knockout stages in the first major tournament for Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022. That is likely to require at least a draw against Belgium on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s poor goal difference following a 3-0 loss to Romania on Monday meant another defeat would have put it on the brink of elimination.