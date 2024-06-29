Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra set to skip Paris Diamond League

CHENNAI: Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to skip the Paris Diamond League on July 7. The announcement on the website of the Paris Diamond League, under the header “Five Olympic champions, six world champions and twelve European champions in Charléty," does not mention Neeraj's name.

The article discusses five Tokyo Olympics champions: Faith Kipyegon, Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Malaika Mihambo (long jump), Valarie Allman (discus), and Wojciech Nowicki (hammer throw), who will participate in the DL. It is understood that Neeraj will skip the event because he doesn't need to compete there. He competed at the Paavo Nurmi Games after missing the Ostrava Golden Spike meet. His next big event will be the Olympics.