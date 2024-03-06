Every player should play domestic unless certified otherwise: Rohit Sharma

DHARAMSHALA: In what is his first interaction since the central contracts were announced and the emphasis on playing domestic cricket was made official by the BCCI in a press release, India captain Rohit Sharma doubled down on the subject, saying that it is important for the health of Indian cricket.

Speaking on the eve of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Rohit said that topic of emphasising players to take part in domestic cricket has been in discussion for a long time.

“When the players are available, they've got to make themselves available to play domestic cricket, unless they have been given a certificate from the medical group that they want to be rested or will not be taking part in domestic cricket, but if you're available, if you're fit, if you're fine, I think it is important that we go and play that,” he said.

The 36-year-old added that the directive from BCCI was for everyone and not just a select group of players. “It is not for just few cricketers, it is for everyone to make sure that whenever you're available, and fine, you should be able to play domestic cricket. And I think it is important,” said Rohit.