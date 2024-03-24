Sai Sudharsan, Gill take Gujarat to 168/6

CHENNAI: Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39 balls and skipper Shubman Gill's 31 came in handy for Gujarat Titans to post 168 for 6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL game played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sai Sudharsan, who had a very fruitful season for Gujarat in the last edition of the IPL, was in his element today as he played his allotted role to perfection. He chose the right ball to attack and when wickets were falling at the other end, he stayed calm and went about his job in a professional manner. His end came when his flick off Bumrah ended as a low catch to Tilak Varma at backward square leg.

Later, Rahul Tewatia made a quick fire 22, where 17 runs came off a Luke Wood over.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans lost their opener Wriddhiman Saha early. The veteran wicketkeeper was castled by a peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. It was left to skipper Gill and Sai Sudharsan to do the rescue act.

The duo started in earnest. Gill played with a lot of caution and kept scoring the odd boundary to keep tabs on the run rate. He even once slog sweeped Shams Mulani over deep backward square leg for a huge six. But his joy was short-lived as he was done in by a change of pace. Gill stepped out to cart a half-hearted googly from Piyush Chawla, but failed to get the necessary elevation and holed it out to long-on, where Rohit Sharma made no mistake, moved to his left to take the prize catch. This placed Gujarat in a spot of bother at 64 for 2 from 7.4 overs.

Even in the shortest version of the game one needs to stitch partnerships to post a defendable target.

Azmatullah Omarzai who made his debut realised this and along with Sai Sudharsan decided to take the fight to the opposition. Both decided to negate the threat from the experienced Piyush Chawla by notching up a six each.

Sensing the mood, Hardik Pandya brought in Gerald Coetzee and was at once rewarded. The duo of Sudharsan and Omarzai found it difficult to negotiate the South African as he was constantly bowling at 140-plus KPH.

Azmatullah tried to whack a pumped delivery from Gerald Coetzee over mid wicket, but all he could manage was to hole out to Tilak Varma at deep square leg. His bat swing and timing was not good enough to clear the fence. Thus Hardik Pandya in his first game as captain for Mumbai was able to get breakthroughs with his shrewd reading of the situation, but he was a failure as a bowler conceding 30 runs in 3 overs and going wicketless.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 168/6 in 20 ovs (Shubman Gill 31, Sai Sudharsan 45, Bumrah 3/14 ) vs Mumbai Indians.