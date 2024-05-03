T20 World Cup: Former Ranji Trophy top-scorer Milind Kumar to play for USA

DALLAS: Former Delhi batter and 2018-19 Ranji Trophy top run-getter Milind Kumar found a place in the United States of America squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

The USA, a co-host of the event alongside the West Indies, announced its 15-member squad to be led by Gujarat-born Monank Patel.

Right-handed batter Milind, who scored 1331 runs in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, had before that played seven seasons for Delhi and then migrated to the USA in search of better opportunities.

Milind, a Delhi-born cricketer, played for the state, Sikkim and Tripura in the Indian domestic before migrating to the US.

The 33-year-old batter also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

During the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he finished as the highest run-scorer for the season playing for Sikkim before making his cricketing debut in the US in 2021 with The Philadelphians in the Minor Cricket League.

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh has also made it to the side.

The 31-year-old Mumbai-born featured for the Indian team during the 2012 U-19 World Cup, besides playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and state cricket for Tripura.