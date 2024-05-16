IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for play-offs after rain washes out match against Gujarat Titans

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here without a ball being bowled.

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go.

They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain.

They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.