Coaches of athletes who test positive for doping will also be banned: AFI

BHOPAL: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) could be one of the first National Sports Federations to announce that they would ban coaches of athletes who test positive for doping. The AFI president, Adille Sumariwalla, on Friday announced that all athletes must disclose the names of their coaches on the dope collection forms and action could be taken against them. This was decided in the executive committee meeting.

Interestingly, the testing authorities, for example, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the International Testing Agency, are the dope collecting and result management authorities. Since there is no provision to ban coaches unless under extraordinary circumstances, the AFI chief said that they would form their own penalising rules. "We will not tolerate doping and take action against the coaches also," said Sumariwalla.

"We will inform their departments or institutions and request them to penalise them as well. They will not be permitted inside the stadium or training venue. We are also working with the state government and would recommend them to remove them from their posts if possible."