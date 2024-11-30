Gukesh draws with Ding, scores still tied after five games in World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: Indian challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with white pieces in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren of China here Saturday.

The second draw in a row left both players with an identical tally on 2.5 points apiece, still shy of 5 more points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 40 moves. It was the third draw of the match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out draws in the second and fourth game.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

"I am taking one match at a time, it's not even half way through (in the match), many important games yet to come. After losing the opening game, I am happy to be here now," Gukesh said after the game.

Asked about a mistake he committed midway in the game, he said, "(the game) could have been a draw anyway, but I don't know how it (the mistake) happened. But, I think I did well after that to be in this position."

Liren said he did not "realise it's a big advantage for me".

It was the first time in the match so far that Liren did not have any problems with his black pieces.