Navdeep claims silver in men's javelin throw F41 at Paralympics

PARIS: India's Navdeep Singh claimed the silver medal with a personal best effort of 47.32 metres in a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Starting the competition with a foul, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana came up with 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place.

But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium. With a remarkable throw of 47.32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into the lead, only for Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh to better the Indian's mark and clinch the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.

Navdeep's silver brought India's medal tally at the Paralympics to 29, including six gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze, solidifying the country's position in the quadrennial extravaganza.