Chennaiyin FC set for long grind; ISL begins today with Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on Mumbai City FC

CHENNAI: Owen Coyle Chennaiyin FC coach is a cool and relaxed man. His confidence stems from the fact that he got Chennaiyin back into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2020. The vast improvement shown by the team last season and a productive summer transfer window has ensured that Chennaiyin is a far more more competitive side this time around in the ISL.

But with the likes of Mumbai City FC, Mohan Bagan, FC Goa, Odisha FC and East Bengal also revamping their sides, it all boils down to starting well and maintaining the momentum as far as possible through the long tournament.

Coyle is into his fifth season of the ISL and has a creditable record to show with three playoff appearances and a League Shield victory.

For a long time Chennaiyin FC was not aggressive in the transfer business. But this time around the former champion has gone out and wrapped up some exciting dealings early in the summer window. CFC has 13 new faces, all on free transfers and has some promising youngsters in its ranks now. All these are positive signs as the team management has shown intent to do better.

Attackers Gurkirat Singh and Kiyan Nassiri, who moved from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are promising. The club will miss the services of left-back Akash Sangwan who has switched to FC Goa. The experienced Mandar Rao Desai could take over the role. Veteran Rafael Crivellaro has left the club after four seasons across two stints. Lukas Brambilla could be used to fill in Rafael shoes. Wilmar Jordan Gill and Chima Chukwu are the two exciting forwards. Mohammad Nawaz and Samik Mitra are the two goalkeepers to watch out for.

Coyle insists that he has an able side and wishes to improve the mental strength and endurance of his wards to stand the full course of the tournament where they will get to play in different cities. CFC will play their first game against Odisha on Saturday.

"I think the purpose obviously of the pre season, first and foremost is that we have a a foundation, a platform that serves us not only for the first game (against Odisha) of the season but a platform that serves us for the duration of the season,'' said Owen on Thursday.

"And you've seen that last year with how strong we were obviously towards the end of the season. Because obviously we pride ourselves in making sure that we have that physicality and the mental strength that goes with it. All those qualities.'' he added.

CFC in the pre-season training has worked on all areas of the game for the season ahead and did not focus just on the opening game against Odisha.

"I think it's important that not only in one area but in all areas. I think for my liking we probably conceded more goals than we liked last season. And equally as well, we have to accept that given the amount of times and opportunities we arrived in the white bay area and penetrated, I think our goal return, obviously, we look for that to improve and be better. So we do that on both ends. It certainly makes us a more important team,'' insisted the CFC coach.

Owen insisted that as a coach he has confidence in his team and believes that they would gel as a unit and perform better than what they did last year.

''So the fact that the group we had worked on and had the mentality and the physicality to see it through and arriving in playoffs, (last season). what we want to do this year is add to that challenge. But again, we're really excited, we'll look forward to it. It's, you know, to have a career in football, we're truly blessed. So we want to make sure that we improve in every aspect, improve defensively, improving our passing, be really agile. We have to be more clinical, more goals,'' signed off Owen.