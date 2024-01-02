Australia women opt to bat against India in final ODI 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

India handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI.

Australia also made one change, bringing in Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown.

Australia leads the series 2-0.

Teams: India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday. India handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI. Australia also made one change, bringing in Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Australia leads the series 2-0. Teams: India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp