Spanish star Hermoso testifies about Rubiales's World Cup kiss

By AFP

MADRID: Spanish World Cup winning star Jenni Hermoso was testifying before a judge Tuesday about disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales kissing her at the Women's World Cup trophy ceremony.

The 33-year-old arrived at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's main criminal court, shortly before 10:00 am wearing a long grey overcoat.

Smiling, she greeted the press outside the Madrid courthouse without making any remarks before going in to testify before Judge Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating Rubiales on allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

The then RFEF football federation chief, who was eventually forced to resign over the issue, has repeatedly insisted the kiss on Hermoso's lips after Spain won the World Cup on August 20 was "a consensual peck".

Hermoso has made clear it was not consensual and filed suit in September. Rubiales is currently subject to a restraining order banning him from being within 200 metres of her.

Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence, with penalties for such a kiss ranging from a fine to four years in prison.

The 46-year-old Rubiales is also accused of "coercion" for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to justify his actions, broadcast live around the world.

The kiss provoked widespread outrage and prompted his suspension by world football governing body FIFA.

He appeared in court on September 15 and in October, the judge quizzed three others over allegations they also pressured Hermoso: former women's coach Jorge Vilda, men's team director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing chief Ruben Rivera.

Numerous other witnesses have testified in court over the pressure faced by Hermoso, among them two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas along with two other Spanish teammates.

