Nadal withdraws from Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback

Nadal won his first two competitive matches of the year, beating former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem and Australian wildcard entry Jason Kubler, before losing to Jordan Thompson.

Published: 07th January 2024

Rafael Nadal after winning the first set in his quarter-final match against Jordan Thompson of Australia during the Brisbane International tennis tournament. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines.

Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

The 22-time major winner initially said it seemed like more of a muscular problem than the tendon issue that caused him so much pain this time last year.

He posted on social media Sunday that scans after he arrived in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment.

“ Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months,” he said. “Despite the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season."

“I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive.”

Nadal won his first two competitive matches of the year, beating former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem and Australian wildcard entry Jason Kubler, before losing to Thompson. He had three match points in the second set of his quarterfinal but lost in three.

The Australian Open is due to start Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

