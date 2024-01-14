Shooter Vijayveer wins 17th Paris quota for India      

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If Rhythm Sangwan made history by securing India’s 16th quota for the Paris Olympics, two days on, Vijayveer Sidhu has taken it forward with a silver in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) at the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification in Jakarta. With the medal, he ensured a 17th spot for India in the quadrennial event. Aside from what will be their biggest shooting contingent in the Olympics, it is also the first time India clinched all possible (four) Olympic spots in the 25m pistol events.

“Yes, I am very very happy,” said an elated Vijayveer after prize distribution. We trained very hard in the camps and also after coming here. The range is quite similar to the Delhi range. I am not too happy with my qualification score and we know the areas we need to work on after we come back, but very happy with the way I shot in the finals. I want to dedicate this to my parents, family and friends and of course to my coaches for the support.”

The shooter from Chandigarh had 28-hits in the final, while Kazakh Nikita Chiryukin shot 32 to clinch the top spot. Jong-Ho Song of Korea was third. His quota was bagged before even the first bullet was fired in the final as he scored 577 total points in the qualification round having secured a rapid-fire round of 289 on Saturday morning. India have a tally of 11 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals in the Asia Olympic Qualification event and have a significant lead over China at the second spot.

