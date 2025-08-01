Lakshya, Mannepalli enter semifinals of Macau Open

MACAU: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and promising Tharun Mannepalli advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after hard-fought wins in their respective matches here on Friday.

Taking the court first, the 23-year-old Mannepali, ranked 47th in the world, showcased speed and a versatile shot selection to edge out China's Hu Zhe, ranked 87th, 21-12 13-21 21-18 in a 75-minute battle.

Later in the day, Lakshya, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and second seed here, eked out a tough 21-14 18-21 21-14 victory over Xuan Chen Zhu of China in his quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

Lakshya will be up against fifth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the semifinals, while Mannepali will take on Malaysia's Justin Hoh in the last four round.