Lakshya, Mannepalli enter semifinals of Macau Open; Satwik-Chirag out

MACAU: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and promising Tharun Mannepalli advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after hard-fought wins in their respective matches here on Friday.

Taking the court first, the 23-year-old Mannepali, ranked 47th in the world, showcased speed and a versatile shot selection to edge out China's Hu Zhe, ranked 87th, 21-12 13-21 21-18 in a 75-minute battle.

Later in the day, Lakshya, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and second seed here, eked out a tough 21-14 18-21 21-14 victory over Xuan Chen Zhu of China in his quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

Lakshya had to work hard to get past world number 77 Chen. The Indian produced a dominating show in the opening game, building on an early 9-4 lead to quickly move to 15-8 and pocketing the game.

However, Chen made a spirited comeback in the second game, erasing a 5-10 and 14-17 deficit to take the match to the decider.

Lakshya got back his bearing in the third game, surging to 7-1 early on and even though Chen made it 9-11, the Indian managed to stay ahead to come up trumps.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the tournament after losing 14-21 21-13 20-22 to Malaysian combination of Choong Hon Jian and Haikal Muhammad in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya will be up against fifth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the semifinals, while Mannepali will take on Malaysia's Justin Hoh in the last four round.