Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu take on unbeaten Vidarbha in quarterfinal

CHENNAI: Ace top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan's presence is a big boost for Tamil Nadu as they take on Vidarbha in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy to begin at Nagpur on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu have a balanced side with the right amount of experience and youth in their ranks. They have the likes of Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan who are seasoned campaigners with youngsters like Andre Siddarth in good touch for most part of the season. Their bowling will depend a lot upon skipper Sai Kishore and the tricky Ajith Ram to give them vital breakthroughs.

Vidarbha, who were in Group B, entered the quarterfinals with 40 points and six outright wins in seven games, the most by any team in the group stage this season. Tamil Nadu finished second in Group D with three wins, three draws and loss, which came in the previous match against Jharkhand, in seven matches.

"The mood is upbeat in the team. We are keen to do well and have prepared well. Last game was close (Jharkhand loss), it happens. Now we are focused on the Vidarbha game," Ajith Ram told this daily. "Once we enter the knock-outs, we need to have a different mindset. Our aim is to win and we have a process and are looking to follow that," added the genial spinner.

In many of the games this season, the middle order had put runs on the board for the visitors. In a knock-out game it is imperative that the top order puts runs on the board. "Sai Sudharsan's presence is a big boost for us. He is a class player. He has been shaping up well and preparing in earnest for the game. Where (position) he will bat we do not know at the moment, the team management will decide that," said Ajith Ram.

The VCA wicket generally has something for the fast bowlers initially and then as the game progresses helps the spinners.

"We are not too worried about the surface. Once you reach the knock-outs one must be prepared to bat first or bowl. We will go into the game with an open mind and take things as they come," added Ajith Ram.

As far as Vidarbha batting is concerned, they will depend heavily on in-form Karun Nair to put runs on the board with support from Atharva Taide and Akshay Wadekar.

Their bowling will depend upon Harsh Dubey who has played in the TNCA Senior Division league. "We are well prepared and carry the confidence into the QF against Tamil Nadu. Karun Bhai is in superb form, so we expect him to put runs on the board and the rest can chip in. We have a good all round side," Harsh Dubey told this daily.

Harsh has played against all the Tamil Nadu players and is well aware of their strengths and weaknesses. "The TNCA league has given me good exposure and it served as an opportunity to bowl to many players in the current TN side. Definitely that experience will come in handy. Having said that Tamil Nadu is a strong side and we will give our best shot," signed off Harsh.

Other quarterfinals

Haryana vs Mumbai, Kolkata

J&K vs Kerala, Pune

Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Rajkot