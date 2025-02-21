Ranji Trophy: Academies which gave Kerala wings

CHENNAI: There was a time when Kerala were forced to start their cricketing season behind other states. Southwest monsoon always extends the rainy season in the state till mid-September delaying the cricketing season by more than two months. Though the recurring issue was severely impacting Kerala cricket with each passing year, the problem got attention only in 2005 when veteran administrator TC Mathew called a meeting to chalk out plans to improve the state of affairs. It took a few years but the meeting led to the setting up of cricket academies across the state. As these facilities also have indoor academies, Kerala eventually found a way to counter the challenges thrown by mother nature.

Fittingly enough, the Kerala team that made history on Friday by storming into its maiden Ranji Trophy final by virtue of two-run first innings lead against Gujarat, comprises several players who are products of the now-defunct KCA academies. "From June to mid September, it rains in Kerala. So we were always behind other states as they start their cricket in July itself," S Sasidharan, former head coach of the Kerala Cricket Association, told this daily.

"We tied up with schools and colleges and wherever they extended some sort of help to us, we set up indoor academies as well. We also made sure kids go to indoor academies during the rainy season. The off-season was really important for us because we have to do the correction part and fitness part during that time of the year. The long off season helped as that was where these players gained," added the former Services player.

Mohammed Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar played a key role in Kerala's campaign this season and the duo is among many who had started cricket from various KCA academies. "Academies contribution in producing these young talents was immense. They were started in 2009 and in 2012 I was roped in as chief coach of KCA. We called it CASH Kerala (Cricket Academies and Sports Hostel). Salman was the first player from the academy to make it to the Ranji team. He was in school at that time. Azhar made it to the team the next season. There was a time when most kids in U16 and U19 Kerala teams were from the academies."