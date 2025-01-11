Certificates from WFI's events not valid for recruitment: Indian Railways

CHENNAI: Since December 24, 2023 when the sports ministry suspended the newly-elected executive council of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), certificates issued by the federation have not been considered for recruitment purposes by the Indian Railways, one of the biggest employers of the athletes in the country.

Reiterating its policy, the Railways on January 10, 2025 issued a circular to general managers of all zonal railways and production and other units regarding the validity of certificates issued by the WFI.

Citing the sports ministry's order, the circular once again made it clear that WFI's certificates will not be considered for recruitment and other establishment purposes.

"Since neither any instruction has been received from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYA&S) nor available on the official website of MoYAS till date regarding revocation of the suspension of EC of WFI or regarding recognition of championships conducted by the suspended EC of WFI till date, the certificates issued for the events conducted by WFI after 24-12-23 are not to be considered for recruitment and other establishment purposes as per the MoYA&S's instructed dated 7-1-24 and 30-1-24," read the circular.