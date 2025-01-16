BCCI comes up with ten-point policy, severe sanctions if not followed

CHENNAI: If a BCCI document in circulation is to be believed, players falling foul of a new ten-point guideline could face sanctions, including being banned from the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The document also indicate that the chief selector and the head coach will have a say in making any exception requested by a player. Some of the guidelines have already been covered extensively in this daily as well. These include being available to play domestic cricket to be eligible to play for India, restrictions on travelling with family, having personal staff on tour and so on.
“All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines,” the document states. “Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI. Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount / match fees under BCCI Player contract. This measure ensures accountability and reinforces the importance of adhering to established policies and prioritising Indian cricket.”
This comes days after the review meeting in Mumbai to discuss the 3-1 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The meeting was attended by the BCCI officials, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir among others. The document, also accessed by this daily, says that its objective is to establish guidelines that promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series. These policy guidelines are likely to be implemented from the upcoming England series.
According to the document, playing domestic cricket has been made mandatory to remain eligible for selection and exceptions will be made “only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.”
The document also reiterates that separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and an approval is required for exception. Similarly, restrictions are put in place for individual staff and personal staff on tour “unless explicitly approved by the BCCI". There are also guidelines on baggage limit, sending personal items to Centre of Excellence, staying for the entire duration of a training session and travelling with the team to and from the venue. Similarly, players are required to stay with the team under the scheduled end of a match, series or tour in case the match ends earlier.
The much-discussed family travel policy is also mentioned with the players allowed one visit per series (overseas) from their partners and children for a duration of two weeks. “The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors’ Period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player. Visits must be scheduled at a single time during dates agreed upon by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations. Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the Coach, Captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors’ period will not be covered by the BCCI,” the document read.
Important points to keep in mind
All players who want to play for India should be available to play domestic games. Exceptions to be granted only extraordinary circumstances
Players cannot travel with family to and from matches and training sessions. Exceptions to be pre-approved by coach and chair of selection committee
Players cannot engage in personal shoots or endorsements during a series. No exceptions
If players are found guilty of non compliance, action against a player may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from
participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount / match fees under BCCI Player contract.