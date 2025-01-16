BCCI comes up with ten-point policy, severe sanctions if not followed

CHENNAI: If a BCCI document in circulation is to be believed, players falling foul of a new ten-point guideline could face sanctions, including being banned from the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The document also indicate that the chief selector and the head coach will have a say in making any exception requested by a player. Some of the guidelines have already been covered extensively in this daily as well. These include being available to play domestic cricket to be eligible to play for India, restrictions on travelling with family, having personal staff on tour and so on.

“All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines,” the document states. “Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI. Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount / match fees under BCCI Player contract. This measure ensures accountability and reinforces the importance of adhering to established policies and prioritising Indian cricket.”

This comes days after the review meeting in Mumbai to discuss the 3-1 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The meeting was attended by the BCCI officials, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir among others. The document, also accessed by this daily, says that its objective is to establish guidelines that promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series. These policy guidelines are likely to be implemented from the upcoming England series.