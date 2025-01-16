Sports ministry calls for meeting with IOA and National Sports Federations

CHENNAI: After the tussle between the Indian Olympic Association president and the sports ministry over the affiliation of two different Indian Golf Union bodies, the parties are set to meet at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on January 21. According to a letter from the sports ministry on January 15, the IOA president and the executive council members have been invited along with presidents and secretaries of recognised National Sports Federations (NSFs).

It will be interesting to see how the meeting pans out especially after the strongly-worded letter by IOA president PT Usha to sports minister wherein she claimed sports ministry officials were misleading the minister. “… (Since) I have assumed office in the lOA, it has become more and more apparent that the staff of the Ministry deliberately never appraises the true and correct facts to the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports,” said the letter. This was after the sports ministry had sent a letter to IOA for recognizing the Harish Kumar Shetty-led faction instead of ministry-backed Brijinder Singh. The agenda of the meeting will follow.

The meeting also assumes significance after the bitter infighting between the IOA president and its Executive Council members. There has been no Executive Council meeting of significance or otherwise since January last year when the ‘disputed’ appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was made. The EC had claimed that it never approved CEO Raghuram Iyer’s appointment while the president said the only point the EC had raised was renegotiation of the salary, which she claimed was done. Since then they had been at loggerheads. This could also be an opportunity for ministry to set things in order.