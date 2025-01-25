India vs England: Tilak rises to the ocassion, helps team cross finish line

Now, a lot depended on Varma and local boy Sundar to steer the hosts to safety and put the team back on track. Varma was judicious in his short selection and held fort at one end. Sundar, who enjoyed a slice of luck while on 10, made the best use of the opportunity to have a go at Wood and extracted 15 runs with a brace of fours and a six. The duo added 38 runs for the sixth wicket when the hosts were under the pump. Sundar and Axar Patel left soon after but Varma, in the company of Ravi Bishnoi, took India home with four balls to spare.

Brief Scores: England 165/9 in 20 ovs (Jos Buttler 45, Brydon Carse 31; Axar Patel 2/32, Varun Chakravarthy 2/38) lost to India 166/8 in 19.2 ovs (Tilak Varma 72 n.o.; Brydon Carse 3/29)