India vs England: Mission impossible for Shubman Gill & Co?

This time, too, it is not going to be easy. Having squandered the advantage they had at Leeds before eventually losing the Test, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir might have one too many things to figure out before they finalise their playing XI on Wednesday. First, and foremost, would be to decide whether or not Jasprit Bumrah will take the field. Bumrah bowled 43.4 overs in Headingley — more than any other pacer in that Test — and his workload is of utmost priority for the team management, especially knowing that he might play only two more games in this tour. Gill, while declaring that he is fit and available, has played his cards close to the chest in terms of whether the premium pacer will take the field on Wednesday.

The second concern would be about which two spinners to play. As recent record shows, the surface is expected to be dry and India could play two spinners between Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Although it might not be the best of decisions, if Kuldeep does miss out, it should not come as a surprise. After all, that is often the route this team management has taken over the last year — preferring all-rounders over frontline spinners. Both Gambhir and Gill have said that they want to take 20 wickets, but recent pattern shows that they might look to add batting depth especially after the twin collapses in Leeds. "We are trying to find the right combination where we can take 20 wickets and score runs as well on these kinds of wickets. We just thought we are going to have a final look today once we come to the ground and see what kind of combination that we want to go with tomorrow (Wednesday)," Gill said on the eve of the match.