Sometimes weather has to be taken into account: Bumrah on slow over rate and new rules

Speaking on his role in developing the young bowlers in the team, he said, "These youngsters are very confident. And they don't need a lot of over guidance or over information. Whenever in whatever capacity they need me, I am right there to help them out. And I share my experiences, what I learnt in the previous tours over here. So that's how simple I am trying to keep them. I am not trying to jump into every conversation, give them too much information. Try to tell them to do things like I do. Because that's not how it will work. Because my technique is different. My way of bowling is different. And my way of handling things would be different. And so it will be different for them. But if anything they require or any assistance they require, I try to help to the best of my capacity."

Bumrah, however, was sarcastic when asked about the expectations everyone has from him and people judging him with his recent show despite him achieving so much as a cricketer. "Look, there are so many cameras here too. We practice, cameras come. Views, subscribers, these days it's the same. So I know that everyone wants to have fun. Things happen. But it's not in my hands. Okay, people are earning money, it's a good thing through me too. At least they will bless me that at such a time, I got viewership. But I don't think about all that. For me, the most memorable Test match in England was the last time when I and (Mohammed) Shami Bhai won the match with batting. So obviously, I will remember those memories. See, it's a good thing to come to the Honour's Board. When my son will grow up, I can tell him that my name is on the Honour's Board and it is also on many other places. But I remember the memories. In that match, I took only 3 or 4 wickets. But that memory was very special for me because we came in the game from behind and we bowled them out in 60 overs. So memories are more important to me. Obviously, when I play for India, I want to contribute as much as I can. And when you are able to do it, you feel good that you have put the team in a good position. So my thought process remains the same. But still, when you have achieved so much, is it already judged? It will be judged. As long as I wear this jersey, judgment will come. Because every cricketer goes through that. And obviously, that's a part and parcel of a professional sport that you will always be judged by your performances, you will always be judged day in and day out."

With all the talks going around the Dukes balls being used in the series, Bumrah too joined the conversation saying the ball is different this time around. "More than the pitch, I feel the ball is a little different. Because when I used to play here before, the ball did not change here. The ball was hard here for a long time. Now, obviously, it is a dry summer. The wickets are also hard. So maybe the ball is getting soft. But there have been a lot of changes in it. The Dukes ball, I do not remember in the last two tours that we ever changed the ball. So there is a little difference here. And this is a hard ball game. When the ball is hard, there is a little movement here. But as soon as the ball becomes soft, it becomes beneficial for batting. So this seems to be a major difference between the last tour and this tour."