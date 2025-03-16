Newcastle United end title drought

Newcastle ended their 56-year trophy drought in stunning style as Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sealed a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side made history at Wembley with a superb display that left the runaway Premier League leaders shell-shocked. Burn put Newcastle ahead late in the first half and Isak's 27th goal in all competitions doubled their lead after the interval.

Federico Chiesa got one back in the closing seconds, but Newcastle held on for their first major silverware since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.