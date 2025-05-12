IPL 2025 to resume in Bengaluru from May 17; final on June 3

CHENNAI: The BCCI on Monday announced the resumption of IPL 2025 with the tournament starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on May 17. A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled on May 29 and 30 respectively while Qualifier 2 will be held on June 1. The final is scheduled on June 3. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

"After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," read a statement issued by the BCCI. With Hyderabad and Kolkata not hosting any of the rescheduled remaining group stage matches, they may be front-runners for the play-offs and final (venues will be decided at later dates).